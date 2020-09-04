 Skip to main content
Recap: Perryville breezes by Windsor (Imperial)
Perryville breezed by Windsor (Imperial) 38-18 Friday at Windsor (Imperial).

Running the ball was key for Perryville. Contributing to their ground game were Fernando Bojorquez, Evan Daugherty, Dylan Holt and Jay Jannin each with a rushing touchdown.

Dawson Camden also contributed for Perryville with two receiving touchdowns. Derek Williams led the way for Windsor (Imperial) with two rushing touchdowns.

Perryville (1-1) visits Fredericktown on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (1-1) will host Festus on Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m.

