Recap: Piasa Southwestern tops Hillsboro, Illinois
Piasa Southwestern beat visiting Hillsboro, Illinois 25-20 Friday.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Piasa Southwestern. Key rushers included Gavin Day, Blake Funk and Sam Wolff each with a rushing touchdown.

Pauly Garrett also contributed for Piasa Southwestern with a returning touchdown.

