Potosi upended Perryville 34-20 Friday at Perryville.
Key offensive contributors for Potosi included Wade Mercille with two rushing touchdowns, Brayden Isgriggs, Kyle Miller and Tristan Murdick each with a rushing touchdown. Perryville got offensive contributions from Dawson Camden and Carter Dix each with a receiving touchdown.
Potosi (2-1) plays at home against Ste. Genevieve on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Perryville (2-1) plays at home against Fredericktown on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.