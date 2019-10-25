Team up with us for 99¢

Potosi topped visiting De Soto 20-14 Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for Potosi. Key rushers included Andrew Coleman and Wade Mercille each with a rushing touchdown.

Devan Marler also contributed for Potosi with a receiving touchdown.

