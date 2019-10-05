Priory beat John Burroughs 44-35 Saturday at John Burroughs.
Contributing points for Priory were Dalton Bingman with three rushing touchdowns, Myles Kee with a receiving touchdowna field goal, Luke Parent and Christian Wagner each with a receiving touchdown. Contributing for John Burroughs were Malachi Chunn, Charles Martin, Chris Pittman each with a rushing touchdown, Caleb Merritt and Beckett Tasker each with a receiving touchdown.
Priory (5-1) will play at Lutheran South on Friday at 7 p.m. John Burroughs (4-2) hosts Lutheran North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.