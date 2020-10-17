Recap: Priory triumphs over Principia

Priory triumphed over Principia 48-6 Saturday at Principia.
Keeping the ball in the air was key for Priory. Contributing to their passing game were Myles Kee with three receiving touchdownsa field goal and Jahaad Fort with a receiving touchdown.
Priory also got offensive contributions from Jalen Riad with a rushing touchdown and Drew Steinhubl with a field goal. Kyedence Jordan led the way for Principia with a rushing touchdown.
Priory (1-1) hosts Clayton on Saturday, October 24 at 1 p.m.
