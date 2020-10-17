 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Priory triumphs over Principia
0 comments

Recap: Priory triumphs over Principia

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Priory triumphed over Principia 48-6 Saturday at Principia.

Keeping the ball in the air was key for Priory. Contributing to their passing game were Myles Kee with three receiving touchdownsa field goal and Jahaad Fort with a receiving touchdown.

Priory also got offensive contributions from Jalen Riad with a rushing touchdown and Drew Steinhubl with a field goal. Kyedence Jordan led the way for Principia with a rushing touchdown.

Priory (1-1) hosts Clayton on Saturday, October 24 at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports