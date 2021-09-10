 Skip to main content
Recap: Priory trounces Lutheran South
Priory upended Lutheran South 42-14 Friday at Lutheran South.

Running played a key role in the win for Priory. Contributing to their ground game were Gerard Grewe, Jalen Riad each with two rushing touchdowns and Tommie Kraemer with a rushing touchdown.

Jahaad Fort also contributed for Priory with a receiving touchdown. Cole Buscher led Lutheran South with two receiving touchdowns.

Priory (3-0) visits MICDS on Saturday, September 18 at 1 p.m. Lutheran South (2-1) plays at home against John Burroughs on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

