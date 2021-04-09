 Skip to main content
Recap: Red Bud triumphs over Dupo
Recap: Red Bud triumphs over Dupo

Red Bud upended Dupo 62-20 Friday at Dupo.

Running the ball was key for Red Bud. Contributing to their ground game were Frank Ford with three rushing touchdowns, Easton Lucht with two rushing touchdowns and Devin Hall with a rushing touchdown.

Also adding offensive numbers for Red Bud were Nick Gantner with a receiving touchdown and Logan Cathell with a returning touchdown.

Red Bud (3-1) plays at home against Wesclin on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m. Dupo (2-2) will be away at Nokomis on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

