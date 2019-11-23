Subscribe for 99¢

Rochester defeated Mascoutah 56-34 Saturday at Mascoutah.

Running played a key role in the win for Rochester. Key rushers included Jacob DuRocher with a receiving touchdown and three rushing touchdowns, Clay Bruno and Dalton Tieman each with a rushing touchdown.

Rochester also got offensive contributions from Clay Alwelt and Hank Beatty each with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Mascoutah were Devin Wills with three rushing touchdowns, Thomas Conroy and Timothy Middleton each with a receiving touchdown.

Rochester (4-0) plays Chicago St. Rita at Northern Illinois University on Saturday, November 30 at 10 a.m.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.