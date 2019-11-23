Rochester defeated Mascoutah 56-34 Saturday at Mascoutah.
Running played a key role in the win for Rochester. Key rushers included Jacob DuRocher with a receiving touchdown and three rushing touchdowns, Clay Bruno and Dalton Tieman each with a rushing touchdown.
Rochester also got offensive contributions from Clay Alwelt and Hank Beatty each with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Mascoutah were Devin Wills with three rushing touchdowns, Thomas Conroy and Timothy Middleton each with a receiving touchdown.
Rochester (4-0) plays Chicago St. Rita at Northern Illinois University on Saturday, November 30 at 10 a.m.