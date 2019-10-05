Roosevelt triumphed over Gateway STEM 52-20 Saturday at Soldan.
Adding offensive numbers for Roosevelt were Dajavion Mitchell with two rushing touchdowns, Deablo McGee with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Darrion White with a rushing touchdown, Ali Hall and Darius Jackson each with a receiving touchdown. Gateway STEM got offensive contributions from Jalen Williams with two rushing touchdowns and Demontay Love with a receiving touchdown.
Roosevelt (5-1) plays at home against Vashon on Saturday, October 12 at 1 p.m. Gateway STEM (4-2) travels to Affton on Thursday at 7 p.m.