Roosevelt trailed by two after the first half but rallied for a 32-16 victory over visiting Miller Career Thursday.
Running the ball was key for Roosevelt. Leading rushers were Ali Hall, Alonzo Smith and Darrion White each with a rushing touchdown.
Deablo McGee also contributed for Roosevelt with two receiving touchdowns. Leading the way offensively for Miller Career were Sammy Stinson with a rushing touchdown and Dajuan Fields with a returning touchdown.
Roosevelt (7-1) will host DuBourg on Saturday, October 26 at 1 p.m. Miller Career (3-5) will play Parkway North at Gateway STEM on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.