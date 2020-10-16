 Skip to main content
Recap: Seckman squeaks by Park Hills Central
Recap: Seckman squeaks by Park Hills Central

Lone scorer Cole Ruble notched five rushing touchdowns to lead Seckman to a 35-33 win over Park Hills Central Friday at Park Hills Central.

Contributing offensively for Park Hills Central were Jett Bridges with two rushing touchdowns, Jobe Bryant with a receiving touchdown and Justin Bridges with a field goal.

Seckman (4-2) will host Parkway South on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Park Hills Central (7-1) plays at home against Farmington on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

