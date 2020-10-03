 Skip to main content
Recap: Seckman topples Parkway North
Cole Ruble notched two rushing touchdowns to lead Seckman to a 21-13 victory over Parkway North Saturday at Francis Howell.

Sebastian Feliciano also contributed for Seckman with a rushing touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Parkway North were Evan Workman with a rushing touchdown and Stephan Harrold with a receiving touchdown.

Seckman (2-2) hosts Webster Groves on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway North (0-1) will play Parkway Central at Francis Howell Central on Saturday, October 10 at 11 a.m.

