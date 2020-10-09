Recap: Seckman triumphs over Webster Groves

Seckman triumphed over visiting Webster Groves 35-0 Friday.
Running the ball was key for Seckman. Contributing to their ground game were Sebastian Feliciano, Cole Ruble each with two rushing touchdowns and Tanner Barker with a rushing touchdown.
Seckman (3-2) will play at Park Hills Central on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Webster Groves (0-1) will host Parkway West on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.