Recap: Seckman trounces Webster Groves
Recap: Seckman trounces Webster Groves

Seckman upended visiting Webster Groves 35-0 Friday.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Seckman. Contributing to their ground game were Sebastian Feliciano, Cole Ruble each with two rushing touchdowns and Tanner Barker with a rushing touchdown.

Seckman (3-2) plays at Park Hills Central on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Webster Groves (0-1) hosts Parkway West on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

