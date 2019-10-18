Team up with us for 99¢

SLUH beat Trinity 24-16 Friday at Trinity.

Running the ball was key for SLUH. Contributing to their ground game were Brendan Hannah and Kellen Porter each with a rushing touchdown.

Also adding offensive numbers for SLUH were Issac Thompson with a receiving touchdown and Thomas Ziegler with a field goal. Key offensive players for Trinity were James Frenchie with a receiving touchdown and Chris Moore with a returning touchdown.

SLUH (4-4) plays at home against Vashon on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.