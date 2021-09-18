Recap: Soldan trounces Roosevelt

Soldan upended Roosevelt 46-6 Saturday at Roosevelt.
Soldan got points from LaVonta Clerk with two rushing touchdowns, Steven Bonner with a rushing touchdown, Cornelius Johnson with a receiving touchdown, Qaaron Harris and TyShawn Johnson each with a returning touchdown.
Soldan (3-1) plays Gateway STEM at Roosevelt on Saturday, October 9 at noon. Roosevelt (0-3) plays at home against Vashon on Saturday, September 25 at noon.
