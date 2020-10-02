Recap: St. Charles West beats Orchard Farm

St. Charles West toppled visiting Orchard Farm 62-50 Friday.
Rushing played a major role in victory for St. Charles West. Contributing to their ground game were Alex Meyer with four rushing touchdowns, Deleon Smith with three rushing touchdowns, Dominic Flint and Jaren Foster each with a rushing touchdown.
Adding offensive numbers for Orchard Farm were AJ Snow with three rushing touchdowns, Darrion Lewis with two receiving touchdowns, Latterion West with a rushing touchdown and Devin Bledsoe with a receiving touchdown.
St. Charles West (3-3) will be away at Potosi on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (3-3) will host St. Charles on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
