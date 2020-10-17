 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West beats St. Charles
Deleon Smith scored three rushing touchdowns to lead St. Charles West to a 26-14 victory over visiting St. Charles Saturday.

Alex Meyer also contributed for St. Charles West with a rushing touchdown. Tre Ward led the way for St. Charles with two rushing touchdowns.

St. Charles West (4-3) hosts Festus on Friday at 7 p.m. St. Charles (1-7) travels to Fort Zumwalt East on Friday at 7 p.m.

