Recap: St. Charles West breezes by Fort Zumwalt East
Deleon Smith notched three rushing touchdowns to lead St. Charles West to a 35-12 victory over Fort Zumwalt East Friday at Fort Zumwalt East.

Other players with points for St. Charles West included Dominic Flint and Alex Meyer each with a rushing touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Fort Zumwalt East were Elijah Johnson and Joshua Johnston each with a rushing touchdown.

St. Charles West (1-2) will host Winfield on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (0-3) plays at Francis Howell North on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

