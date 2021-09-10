Recap: St. Charles West downs Fort Zumwalt East

St. Charles West defeated visiting Fort Zumwalt East 27-26 Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for St. Charles West. Contributing to their ground game were Jacob Kirt and Dylan Scruggs each with two rushing touchdowns.

Key offensive players for Fort Zumwalt East were Tim Franklin, Brennan Wilson each with a rushing touchdown, Rian Bond and Austin Kuhlenberg each with a receiving touchdown.

St. Charles West (1-1) travels to Winfield on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (0-3) will host Francis Howell North on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.