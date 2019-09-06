St. Charles West beat Hillsboro 34-22 Friday at Hillsboro.
Key offensive contributors for St. Charles West were Dominic Flint with two rushing touchdowns, Anthony Lemons, Jamesen Reese each with a receiving touchdown and Brendan Sportsman with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Hillsboro included Jackson Patterson two rushing touchdowns and Austin Romaine a rushing touchdown.
St. Charles West (2-0) hosts Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Hillsboro (0-2) goes on the road to play Farmington on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.