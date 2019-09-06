St. Charles West topped Hillsboro 34-22 Friday at Hillsboro.
Contributing points for St. Charles West were Dominic Flint with two rushing touchdowns, Anthony Lemons, Jamesen Reese each with a receiving touchdown and Brendan Sportsman with a rushing touchdown. Hillsboro got points from Jackson Patterson two rushing touchdowns and Austin Romaine a rushing touchdown.
St. Charles West (2-0) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Hillsboro (0-2) will be away at Farmington on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.