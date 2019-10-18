St. Charles West trounced St. Charles 40-12 Friday at St. Charles.
Running the ball was key for St. Charles West. Leading rushers were Dominic Flint with three rushing touchdowns, Brendan Sportsman and Trevor Turner each with a rushing touchdown.
Anthony Lemons also contributed for St. Charles West with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for St. Charles were Charles Murphy with a rushing touchdown and Marquise Gracial with a receiving touchdown.
St. Charles West (7-1) hosts Westminster on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. St. Charles (3-5) will host University City on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.