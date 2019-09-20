St. Charles West pounded Winfield 52-24 Friday at Winfield.
Key offensive contributors for St. Charles West were Jamesen Reese with three rushing touchdowns, Dominic Flint and Brendan Sportsman each with two rushing touchdowns. Adding offensive numbers for Winfield were Will Killingham, Matthew Omoresemi and Chase Rankin each with a receiving touchdown.
St. Charles West (4-0) hosts Warrenton on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. Winfield (1-3) goes on the road to play Orchard Farm on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m.