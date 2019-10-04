St. Charles West toppled Orchard Farm 42-6 Friday at Orchard Farm.
Running played a key role in the win for St. Charles West. Key rushers included Jamesen Reese with two rushing touchdowns, Deleon Smith with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Dominic Flint and Brendan Sportsman each with a rushing touchdown.
Zachary Roberts was the leading scorer for Orchard Farm with a rushing touchdown.
St. Charles West (6-0) hosts Cape Girardeau Central on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (2-4) visits St. Charles on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m.