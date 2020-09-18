 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West trounces Winfield
Recap: St. Charles West trounces Winfield

St. Charles West triumphed over visiting Winfield 55-13 Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for St. Charles West. Leading rushers were Dominic Flint, Deleon Smith each with two rushing touchdowns and Jaren Foster with a rushing touchdown.

Other players with numbers for St. Charles West included Braden Goellner with two receiving touchdowns and Carson Tuel with a returning touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Winfield were Austin Carson with a rushing touchdown and Cole Sams with a receiving touchdown.

St. Charles West (2-2) visits Warrenton on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Winfield (0-4) plays at home against Orchard Farm on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

