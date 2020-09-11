Recap: St. Charles West upends Fort Zumwalt East

Deleon Smith scored three rushing touchdowns to lead St. Charles West to a 35-12 victory over Fort Zumwalt East Friday at Fort Zumwalt East.
St. Charles West also got points from Dominic Flint and Alex Meyer each with a rushing touchdown. Contributing for Fort Zumwalt East were Elijah Johnson and Joshua Johnston each with a rushing touchdown.
St. Charles West (1-2) plays at home against Winfield on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (0-3) plays at Francis Howell North on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.
