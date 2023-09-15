Thomas Pulliam notched two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead St. Dominic to a 34-19 victory over Althoff Friday at Althoff.

Connor Beerman also contributed for St. Dominic with two rushing touchdowns. Adding offensive numbers for Althoff were Dierre Hill Jr. with a rushing touchdown, Charleston Coldon with a receiving touchdown and Cooper Zimmer with a returning touchdown.

St. Dominic (4-0) will host Borgia on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m. Althoff (3-1) will be away at Alton Marquette on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m.