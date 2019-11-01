Team up with us for 99¢

St. Dominic trailed by 14 after the first half but rallied for a 38-14 win over visiting Marshall Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for St. Dominic. Key rushers included Tyler Mersnick with two rushing touchdowns, Jackson Overton and Jack Stritzel each with a rushing touchdown.

Also contributing offensively for St. Dominic were Jackson Dearing with a returning touchdown and Jack Heinrich with a field goal. Leading the way offensively for Marshall were Jace Lance and Axavier Reed each with a receiving touchdown.

