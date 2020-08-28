Recap: St. Dominic breezes by St. Charles West

St. Dominic trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 43-20 win over visiting St. Charles West Friday.
Running the ball was key for St. Dominic. Key rushers included Jackson Overton with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns and Gabe Serri with two rushing touchdowns.
St. Dominic also got points from Jack Heinrich with two field goals and Carson Prescott with a field goal.
St. Dominic (1-0) plays at home against O'Fallon Christian on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. St. Charles West (0-1) will play at Cape Girardeau Central on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.