 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Dominic breezes by St. Charles West
0 comments

Recap: St. Dominic breezes by St. Charles West

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

St. Dominic trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 43-20 win over visiting St. Charles West Friday.

Running the ball was key for St. Dominic. Key rushers included Jackson Overton with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns and Gabe Serri with two rushing touchdowns.

St. Dominic also got points from Jack Heinrich with two field goals and Carson Prescott with a field goal.

St. Dominic (1-0) plays at home against O'Fallon Christian on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. St. Charles West (0-1) will play at Cape Girardeau Central on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports