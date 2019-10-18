St. Dominic edged visiting MICDS 24-21 Friday.
Rushing played a major role in victory for St. Dominic. Contributing to their ground game were Tyler Mersnick with two rushing touchdowns and Jackson Overton with a rushing touchdown.
Carson Prescott also contributed for St. Dominic with a field goal. Key offensive contributors for MICDS were Garrison Moody, Winston Moore each with a rushing touchdown and Nate Smith with a receiving touchdown.
St. Dominic (5-3) travels to Priory on Saturday, October 26 at 1 p.m. MICDS (5-3) will host Soldan on Saturday, October 26 at 2:30 p.m.