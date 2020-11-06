Recap: St. Dominic triumphs over Parkway North

St. Dominic trounced Parkway North 44-7 Friday at Parkway North.
Running played a key role in the win for St. Dominic. Key rushers included Jackson Overton with two rushing touchdowns, Anthony Anderson, Sam Cross, Nathan Neill and Gabe Serri each with a rushing touchdown.
Carson Prescott also contributed for St. Dominic with a field goal. Stephan Harrold led the way for Parkway North with a receiving touchdown.
