 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Dominic triumphs over Parkway North
0 comments

Recap: St. Dominic triumphs over Parkway North

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

St. Dominic trounced Parkway North 44-7 Friday at Parkway North.

Running played a key role in the win for St. Dominic. Key rushers included Jackson Overton with two rushing touchdowns, Anthony Anderson, Sam Cross, Nathan Neill and Gabe Serri each with a rushing touchdown.

Carson Prescott also contributed for St. Dominic with a field goal. Stephan Harrold led the way for Parkway North with a receiving touchdown.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports