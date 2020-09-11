 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Dominic triumphs over St. Charles
St. Dominic triumphed over St. Charles 48-0 Friday at St. Charles.

Passing played a key role in the win for St. Dominic. Leading receivers were Ryan Schwendeman with two receiving touchdowns, Tyler Kohout and Kannon Patterson each with a receiving touchdown.

Other key offensive contributors for St. Dominic included Nathan Neill, Michael Pulliam each with a rushing touchdown and Colin Courtois with a returning touchdown.

St. Dominic (3-0) will host Fox on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. St. Charles (0-3) goes on the road to play Warrenton on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

