Recap: St. Dominic trounces O'Fallon Christian

Jackson Overton notched three rushing touchdowns to lead St. Dominic to a 35-7 victory over visiting O'Fallon Christian Friday.
Also adding offensive numbers for St. Dominic were Tate Cross and Ryan Schwendeman each with a receiving touchdown. Kaden McMullen led the way for O'Fallon Christian with a rushing touchdown.
St. Dominic (2-0) plays at St. Charles on Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (0-2) plays at Kirksville on Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m.
