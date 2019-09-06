St. Dominic trounced visiting Orchard Farm 48-7 Friday.
Contributing points for St. Dominic were Jackson Overton with two rushing touchdowns, Tate Cross with a receiving touchdown, Tyler Mersnick with a rushing touchdown, Ryan Schwendeman with a receiving touchdown and Matthew Willenbrink with a rushing touchdown. AJ Snow led Orchard Farm with a rushing touchdown.
St. Dominic (1-1) goes on the road to play Cardinal Ritter on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (0-2) plays at home against Priory on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.