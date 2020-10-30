Recap: St. Dominic trounces St. Charles

St. Dominic toppled visiting St. Charles 48-0 Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for St. Dominic. Leading rushers were Jackson Overton with two rushing touchdowns, Sam Cross and Michael Pulliam each with a rushing touchdown.
Other key offensive contributors for St. Dominic were Tate Cross, Kannon Patterson and Matthew Willenbrink each with a receiving touchdown.
St. Dominic (6-4) will play at Parkway North on Friday, November 6.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.