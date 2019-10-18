St. Mary's toppled visiting Vianney 24-14 Friday.
Passing played a key role in the win for St. Mary's. Contributing to their passing game were Kevin Coleman and Chase Hendricks each with a receiving touchdown.
Other key offensive contributors for St. Mary's included DeShawn Fuller with a rushing touchdown and Timmy Muxo with a returning touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Vianney were Cannen Barcom with a rushing touchdown and Jacob McCauley with a receiving touchdown.
St. Mary's (6-2) will play at Lutheran South on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Vianney (1-7) will host Edwardsville on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.