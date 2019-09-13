St. Mary's triumphed over visiting Normandy 66-30 Friday.
Adding offensive numbers for St. Mary's were Kevin Coleman, Chase Hendricks each with two receiving touchdowns, Daimond Casseus with a rushing touchdown, Timmy Muxo with a receiving touchdown and Keith Polette with a field goal. Key offensive contributors for Normandy included Caleb Carvin with a receiving touchdownthree rushing touchdowns and Dameon Edwards with a receiving touchdown.
St. Mary's (2-1) goes on the road to play Borgia on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Normandy (1-2) plays at Clayton on Saturday, September 21 at noon.