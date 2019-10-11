St. Mary's triumphed over Tolton Catholic 44-6 Friday at Tolton Catholic.
Key offensive players for St. Mary's were Timmy Muxo with two receiving touchdownsa returning touchdown, DeShawn Fuller, Zyon Gayfield each with a rushing touchdown, Kevin Coleman with a returning touchdown and Keith Polette with a field goal. Max Brucks led the way for Tolton Catholic with a receiving touchdown.
St. Mary's (4-3) will host Vianney on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Tolton Catholic (0-7) plays at home against Warsaw on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.