Recap: St. Mary's triumphs over Valle Catholic
St. Mary's triumphed over Valle Catholic 55-22 Friday at Valle Catholic.

Key offensive contributors for St. Mary's were De'Shawn Fuller with two rushing touchdowns, Chase Hendricks with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Kevin Coleman, Cameron Wolk each with a receiving touchdown and Kaliel Boyd with a returning touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Valle Catholic were Bryce Geisler with two rushing touchdowns and Drew Bauman with a receiving touchdown.

