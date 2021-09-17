Recap: St. Mary's trounces Borgia

St. Mary's toppled Borgia 42-0 Friday at Borgia.
-
Friday football spotlight: Stop the presses, Seckman can throw the ball
-
Missouri top 10 schedule, results
-
Football notebook: Timberland takes down Fort Zumwalt North again, preps for Holt; Summit starts fast
-
Area top 10 schedule, results
-
East St. Louis rally falls short in national showcase game in California
Leading the way offensively for St. Mary's were De'Shawn Fuller with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown, Jamal Roberts with a rushing touchdown, Chase Hendricks and Cyril Ikeh each with a receiving touchdown.
St. Mary's (2-1) will host Lutheran St. Charles on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Borgia (0-4) goes on the road to play Valle Catholic on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.