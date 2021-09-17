 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Mary's trounces Borgia
Recap: St. Mary's trounces Borgia

St. Mary's toppled Borgia 42-0 Friday at Borgia.

Leading the way offensively for St. Mary's were De'Shawn Fuller with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown, Jamal Roberts with a rushing touchdown, Chase Hendricks and Cyril Ikeh each with a receiving touchdown.

St. Mary's (2-1) will host Lutheran St. Charles on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Borgia (0-4) goes on the road to play Valle Catholic on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

