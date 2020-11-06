 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Mary's trounces Valle Catholic
St. Mary's trounced Valle Catholic 55-22 Friday at Valle Catholic.

St. Mary's got points from Kevin Coleman with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown, De'Shawn Fuller, Zyon Gayfield each with a rushing touchdown, Adrian Forbes with a receiving touchdown and Kaliel Boyd with a returning touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Valle Catholic included Bryce Geisler with two rushing touchdowns and Drew Bauman with a receiving touchdown.

St. Mary's (4-1) will be away at Kennett on Friday, November 13 at 7 a.m.

