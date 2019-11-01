St. Pius X toppled visiting Jefferson 29-16 Friday.
Jefferson got points from Colby Ott with a rushing touchdown and Dylan Schnitzler with a receiving touchdown.
St. Pius X (8-2) will be away at Caruthersville on Friday, November 8.
