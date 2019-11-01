Team up with us for 99¢

St. Pius X toppled visiting Jefferson 29-16 Friday.

Jefferson got points from Colby Ott with a rushing touchdown and Dylan Schnitzler with a receiving touchdown.

St. Pius X (8-2) will be away at Caruthersville on Friday, November 8.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.