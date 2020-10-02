Recap: St. Pius X waltzes over Doniphan

Nate Ruble notched a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown to lead St. Pius X to a 21-6 victory over Doniphan Friday at Doniphan.
Chase Marnin also contributed for St. Pius X with a receiving touchdown. Trey Mills was the leading scorer for Doniphan with a rushing touchdown.
St. Pius X (3-3) plays at home against St. Vincent on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Doniphan (0-5) plays at home against East Prairie on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.