Recap: St. Pius X waltzes over Doniphan
Nate Ruble notched a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown to lead St. Pius X to a 21-6 victory over Doniphan Friday at Doniphan.

Chase Marnin also contributed for St. Pius X with a receiving touchdown. Trey Mills was the leading scorer for Doniphan with a rushing touchdown.

St. Pius X (3-3) plays at home against St. Vincent on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Doniphan (0-5) plays at home against East Prairie on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

