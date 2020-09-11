 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Pius X waltzes over Grandview
0 comments

Recap: St. Pius X waltzes over Grandview

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

St. Pius X upended visiting Grandview 41-16 Friday.

Rushing played a key role in the win for St. Pius X. Key rushers included Colin Smith with two rushing touchdowns, Nate Ruble with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown and Michael Bollinger with a rushing touchdown.

Chase Marnin also contributed for St. Pius X with a receiving touchdown. Adding offensive numbers for Grandview were Chase Wilson with a rushing touchdown and Eric O'Brien with a receiving touchdown.

St. Pius X (2-1) will be away at Jefferson on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Grandview (2-1) will play at Russellville on Saturday, September 19 at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports