St. Pius X breezed by St. Vincent 30-6 Friday at St. Vincent.
Running played a key role in the win for St. Pius X. Leading rushers were Nate Ruble with two rushing touchdownsa safety and Michael Bollinger with a rushing touchdown.
Josh Ruble also contributed for St. Pius X with a receiving touchdown. Kaleb Whistler led the way for St. Vincent with a receiving touchdown.
St. Pius X (6-1) hosts Crystal City on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. St. Vincent (4-3) will play at Grandview on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.