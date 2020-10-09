 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Vincent topples St. Pius X
St. Vincent trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 28-21 win over St. Pius X Friday at St. Pius X.

Leading the way offensively for St. Vincent were Blake Schnurbusch with two receiving touchdowns, Mason Light and John Wibbenmeyer each with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for St. Pius X were Nate Ruble with two rushing touchdowns and Chase Marnin with a receiving touchdown.

St. Vincent (4-1) plays at home against Grandview on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. St. Pius X (3-4) plays at home against Thayer on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

