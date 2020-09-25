Recap: Ste. Genevieve trounces St. Pius X

Ste. Genevieve trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 59-28 victory over visiting St. Pius X Friday.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Ste. Genevieve. Key rushers included Aiden Boyer with three rushing touchdowns and Austin McBride with two rushing touchdowns.
Also contributing for Ste. Genevieve were Payton Matthews with two receiving touchdowns, Bret Bieser with a receiving touchdown and Bryant Schwent with a field goal. St. Pius X got offensive contributions from Nate Ruble with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Michael Bollinger and Kyle Smith each with a rushing touchdown.
Ste. Genevieve (2-3) travels to Park Hills Central on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. St. Pius X (2-3) will play at Doniphan on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.
