Recap: Summit topples Parkway West

Summit toppled Parkway West 17-12 Friday at Parkway West.
Summit got points from Dareonte Turman with a rushing touchdown, Jack Butchko with a receiving touchdown and Drew Krobath with a field goal. Parkway West got points from Josh Gansen with a receiving touchdown and Trey Bell with a returning touchdown.
Summit (2-0) hosts Lindbergh on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Parkway West (0-2) will play at Webster Groves on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
